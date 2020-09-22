Eddie Schmeckenbecher teaches ASL basics

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Eddie Schmeckenbecher, from Governor Asa Hutchinson’s COVID-19 briefings, has made sure the critical information given at those briefings is translated to our deaf community.

Today, he gave a lesson in American Sign Language on the Arkansas Department of Education’s Twitter.

Eddie has been the governor’s interpreter for the last two years, but has been helping those who can’t hear for more than 40 years.

Today’s lesson was a part of celebrating the international Week of the Deaf.

