Eddie Schmeckenbecher teaches ASL basics

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Eddie Schmeckenbecher, from Governor Asa Hutchinson’s COVID-19 briefings, has made sure the critical information given at those briefings is translated to our deaf community.

Today, he gave a lesson in American Sign Language on the Arkansas Department of Education’s Twitter.

Sign language is for everyone! Let's learn some American Sign Language (ASL) together! Today, ASD's Eddie Schmeckenbecher, director of Student & Family Support Services, demonstrates how to sign the ASL alphabet. #DeafAwareness #Together4AR #EngagementMattersAR pic.twitter.com/9IHC9fjpKL — AR Dept of Education (@ArkansasEd) September 21, 2020

Eddie has been the governor’s interpreter for the last two years, but has been helping those who can’t hear for more than 40 years.

Today’s lesson was a part of celebrating the international Week of the Deaf.