ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Edgewell Personal Care donates $6,000 to the Cancer Challenge. The company presented a check to the nonprofit during the Cancer Challenge Telethon on November 15.

Representatives with Edgewell say the decision to donate to Cancer Challenge was made through a democratic process where the team came together to decide where the money went.

The Cancer Challenge’s website says it invests in the Northwest Arkansas community for direct patient services such as treatment & navigation, financial & emotional assistance, transportation, early-detection screenings & follow-up care, bereavement, charity care, tobacco prevention & cessation, community outreach, pediatric cancer care, and clinical trials.

