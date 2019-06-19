Arkansas Tech University band, choir to play Carnegie Hall in 2020

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (News release) — Musicians from Arkansas Tech University will soon share their talents at the world-famous Carnegie Hall in New York City.

The ATU Symphonic Wind Ensemble conducted by Dr. Daniel Belongia, professor of music and director of bands, and the ATU University Singers conducted by Dr. Christopher Harris, assistant professor of music and director of choirs, will perform at Carnegie Hall on May 22, 2020.

In addition to the ATU Symphonic Wind Ensemble and the ATU University Singers, one other ensemble with an Arkansas Tech connection will perform as part of the May 22 event at Carnegie Hall. Dr. Jim Daughters, ATU instructor of music and assistant director of bands, will conduct the Fillmore Wind Band from Cincinnati, Ohio.

The ATU groups and the Fillmore Wind Band have been invited to perform an exclusive, three-hour Friday night concert at a venue made famous by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Antonín Dvořák, Gustav Mahler, Béla Bartók, George Gershwin, Billie Holiday, Benny Goodman, Judy Garland, The Beatles and countless others.

“I am thrilled that our students will have the opportunity to perform in New York City at historic Carnegie Hall,” said Dr. Jeff Bright, head of the ATU Department of Music. “This opportunity reaffirms that the band and choir at Arkansas Tech University have developed and maintain a well-deserved national reputation for musical excellence. This is a reflection of the talent and hard work of our students, our music department faculty and the directors of these ensembles, Dr. Dan Belongia, Dr. Chris Harris and Dr. Jim Daughters. This status has been years in the making, so it is also a tribute to our many alumni and former faculty. I believe I can speak for the students, faculty and staff of the music department when I say that we are thankful that the university community is so supportive of the arts and has made this amazing opportunity a reality for our students.”

According to its website, the mission of Carnegie Hall is to “present extraordinary music and musicians on the three stages of this legendary hall, to bring the transformative power of music to the widest possible audience, to provide visionary education programs and to foster the future of music through the cultivation of new works, artists and audiences.”

Carnegie Hall first opened its doors in 1891. Located on the corner of 57th Street and Seventh Avenue, it is a national historic landmark that comprises three venues: Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage, Zankel Hall and Weill Recital Hall. Additionally, Carnegie Hall supports educational activities throughout New York City and beyond through its Weill Music Institute.

A travel package for friends, family and alumni who wish to accompany the ATU delegation to Carnegie Hall is in development. Details will be forthcoming.

Visit www.atu.edu/music to learn more about the ATU Department of Music.