LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued vehicle dealership Crain Automotive Holdings, Inc., doing business as Crain Kia of Bentonville, after it said the dealership broke federal law when it fired an employee after he made a complaint about racial discrimination.

According to a news release from the EEOC, on or around June 6, 2022, during the weekly sales meeting, a sales manager referred to a Black employee as “the monkey in the room.”

The EEOC alleges the employee complained to management and human resources and in response to his complaint, Crain offered the employee two choices: transfer to a different dealership across the street or remain at the dealership if the employee wrote a statement that he felt safe working there.

The EEOC says Crain told the employee that if they could not resolve the matter he would be fired.

According to the release, the employee declined both options, and on or around June 13, 2022, Crain fired the employee.

The EEOC says Crain violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits an employer from retaliating against an employee because they oppose any practice made illegal by Title VII.

The release says the lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas, Fayetteville Division after attempting to reach a pre-litigation settlement through its conciliation process.

The EEOC says the suit seeks monetary relief in the form of back pay, compensatory and punitive damages, compensation for lost benefits and injunction against future discrimination.

“An employer cannot terminate an employee because he or she complained about race discrimination,” said EEOC Memphis District Office Acting District Director Edmond Sims. “Employees would stop reporting discrimination if such retaliation were lawful.”

KNWA/FOX24 reached out to Crain Kia, and the company refused to comment.