Eighth annual Bentonville Film Festival set for June 22-26, 2022

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville Film Festival Foundation set the date for the eight annual Bentonville Film Festival.

The in-person festival runs June 22-26, 2022, and will continue virtually through July 3, 2022. Film festival submissions can be submitted here. The deadline is January 31.

While the festival is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the nonprofit, Director of Programming Ashley Edwards encourages filmmakers to get involved year round.

“We do year-round work here. We do monthly screenings, we’re about to start back up in the community,” Edwards said. “We work with our filmmakers year-round to help them with their new projects and then create opportunities, so for us, it’s kind of just continuing the work.”

More information on volunteering, submitting work, or the foundation can be found here.