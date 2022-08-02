Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 1, 2022, at 4 PM, El Dorado Police stopped a vehicle for speeding in the area of Champagnolle Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers made contact with the driver at which time the driver sped away heading north on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Authorities were able to catch up to the vehicle in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and East 19th Street. The fleeing vehicle then traveled west on 19th Street in front of the Union County Fair Grounds passing several vehicles and running stop signs.

Officers discontinued the pursuit but continued to travel towards North West Avenue. When officers arrived in the area of North West Avenue, they saw that the fleeing vehicle crashed and a Union County Sheriff’s deputy was in the process of making contact with the driver of the fleeing vehicle.

Authorities were able to force open the driver’s side door and the driver allegedly took his two-year-old son in his arms to use the child as a human shield. Law enforcement was able to free the child and take the driver into custody.

Authorities identified the driver as 30-year-old Brandon Anderson of El Dorado, Ark. Anderson was transported to a local hospital for his minor injuries. After receiving treatment, he was taken to the Union County Justice Facility.

Anderson was charged with Fleeing, Endangering the Welfare of a Minor, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Resisting Arrest, and Kidnapping.