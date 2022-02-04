FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, a 73-year-old Fayetteville man has died after being struck by a car while walking on State Highway 45 east of Fayetteville.

The report states that on February 2, at approximately 8:41 a.m., a westbound vehicle swerved to the right in order to avoid a vehicle that was stopped in the road. The swerving car then hit Charles Payne, 73, of Fayetteville, on the right shoulder of the highway.

Payne was transported to Washington Regional Medical Facility, where he was later pronounced dead by medical staff.