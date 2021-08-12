Elderly woman missing in Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bella Vista police are looking for an elderly woman who went missing August 12.

According to a news release from the the city, Barbara Doyle, 74, has been missing from Brookfield Assisted Living in Bella Vista since 3 p.m. Thursday, August 12.

The release says she wandered off on foot after being admitted for the first time earlier in the day at 11 a.m.

Doyle is 5 ft. tall and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing black jeans and a grey T-shirt-like sweater with black glasses that can hang around her neck.

Doyle has possible dementia and has been known to wander from home in the past, staying near major roadways.

The release says her husband is the only relative in the area, and lives in a nearby neighborhood. He told police she has not returned home.

If anyone has any information or locates Doyle, contact Bella Vista Police Department at 479-855-3771.