Elderly woman taken by daughter from Conway nursing home, police seek both

It is believed both are in Northwest Arkansas

CONWAY, Ark. — Police are searching for an elderly woman they say is missing and considered endangered.

The Conway Police Department (CPD) says Linda Jaggers, 79, was removed from a local nursing home on Sept. 6 by her daughter without proper authorization.

According to a CPD Facebook post, Jaggers suffers from several health issues which require 24-hour care and medication. No medications were taken with her when she left on the 6th.

There is a warrant for the arrest of her daughter Lisa (Leesia) Bozarth for her role in removing Jaggers from the nursing home. It is believed both are in Northwest Arkansas.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call Detective Fulbright at 501-450-6130.