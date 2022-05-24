SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Voters showed up at the Springdale Recreation center in Springdale Tuesday for Election Day. People voting were temporary blocked around 5 Tuesday evening after a fight broke out near the entrance. The fight was quickly broken up by rec center workers.

Poll workers at the rec center reported over 215 voters at their location. They said the turnout was higher than in 2018.

There was confusion on whether one could vote for multiple parties. Washington County poll supervisor Teresa Luney said many didn’t know they had to choose a party to vote for on their ballot. She said voters will be able to choose between any party on the November ballot.

“In the primary you’re just narrowing down which Republican, which Democrat. So, you do have to choose a party for the primary,” said Luney.

Many voters exercised their right to vote in Springdale. Despite loud noises from activities across the event center, everyone who showed up was glad to participate in primaries. Rain also fell on and off through most of Tuesday, but that didn’t seem to hold many people back.

“I think it’s very important for all of us registered voters to be out voting to keep our country and children safe,” said Washington County resident Pam Phipps.

One Washington County resident said she wants to inspire young people to vote when they’re old enough to do the same.

“I came out to vote because as a person who has set an important example for young people as a bus driver, I think it’s important for them to know that we’re voting,” said resident Sue Waxenfelter. “Also, that we have an active involvement in our state and helping make those decisions.”

Early voting for the primary runoff starts June 14. Early voting for the general election begins Nov. 29. You can find the latest election information on KNWA/FOX24.