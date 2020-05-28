Election decision approaching; Gov. says he has until August

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

JONESBORO, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — When it comes to casting your vote this November, Gov. Hutchinson said he hopes to make a decision about that election in August.

If there are going to be significant changes to the elections due to COVID-19, he said it would have to be by then.

In the past, he has expressed support for no-excuse absentee voting if there is a public health risk.

