HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — How safe is your vote? Madison County Election Commission Chairman Larry Easterling said election fraud is rare.

According to Easterling, a lot of work goes into ensuring the accuracy of polling results. This year, requiring identification at the polls adds an extra layer of security. Double checking voting machines at the end of the night is also critical.

“We always do a ballot test and test all of the machines to make sure we stay with a zero tally,” Easterling said. “We check every machine, and if every machine doesn’t come up right, we take every machine until know we’re at that exact number.”

One Madison County voter said he’s confident in the integrity of elections, and he feels that his vote counts.

“I trust everybody here at the courthouse for the work that they do. They put a lot of work into it, and I appreciate it,” Madison County resident Tye Rudolph said.

Easterling said if someone is accused of voter fraud, they could face heavy fines and potential jail time.

Find a full list of election day polling locations in Madison County here.