Election officials preparing for 2022 elections

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is almost a year out from the Governor’s race and midterms and election officials are already working to make those elections possible.

Washington County Election Director, Jennifer Price, said a lot of work goes into getting ballots and polling locations set up.

“There will be all new precincts, all new districts and so we actually will have several things that we’re starting to work on,” Price said.

Voters will need to be aware of multiple changes during the 2022 elections, such as new numbered districts for Justices of the Peace state lawmakers, because of redistricting .

“We encourage voters especially because there will be a lot of changes on their ballots for the May primary to view a sample ballot before they head to the polls, that will be key,” Price said.

You can view all of the information about Washington County elections visit the county’s website.