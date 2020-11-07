“Election Stress Disorder”; Anxiety rising among Americans over election uncertainty

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – As the count for the presidential election stretches into its third day, tensions are running high for many Americans.

This sense of anxiety has become so pervasive across the country, doctors have established a name for it: Election Stress Disorder.

According to a recent study by the American Psychological Association, there was a 76% increase of stress in democrats and a 64% increase in republicans across the country.

Dr. Katherine Darling is a mental health and psychiatry nurse practitioner. She said election stress disorder stems from many people’s concern over the division in our country and as election results continue to delay, this is adding to other stressors many were already battling before the election.

“This particular time, this election stress disorder is on top of everything else and it’s added to,” she said. “What we have seen prior to this is an increase in depression and even those who have severe mental illness that they dealt with for several years are finding that it’s worse for them right now.”

One of Dr. Darling’s main concerns regarding anxiety is the long-term effects it could have on people’s health if it is not managed properly.

“The long-term effects if we stayed in a prolonged state- we’d see physical complications for heart disease, hypertension, people are eating more so we might see not only weight gain but get diabetes, and other conditions,” she said.

Dr. Darling said any form of anxiety will affect our relationships with one another, including this election-related anxiety.

“There are people who will not talk to the other side and it’s going to affect our society probably for a long time,” she said.

Mental health therapist, Lindsey Gipson, said she’s also seen firsthand how the unknowns in this election are taking a toll on people, no matter their political beliefs.

She said mental health struggles have already spiked this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and adding a presidential election into the mix with results still up in the air is causing people to feel like they have lost control.

However, she said this is something we can all learn to manage, and coping mechanisms will look different for everyone. She said the key is to find a stronghold and cling to that.

“For some people it’s their faith and so they find their hope in faith; for some people it’s friendship and community, so they can find their hope in that,” Gipson said.

She said once we do know the results of this presidential election, there are still things that can trigger us, like worrying about the changes we’ll see for years to come as a result of whoever is elected to serve this term.

While this anxiety is something the two professionals advise people to take seriously, they said it can be managed in a variety of healthy ways.

Gipson said as we continue to face political division in this election and other elections to come, it’s crucial to focus on what we can control. This starts with our thought process and focusing on how we can make a positive difference in society on our own. She said this can be as simple as having more conversations with those who have differing opinions than us and extending small acts of kindness to everyone.