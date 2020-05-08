Elective surgeries moving into new stage of relaxed guidelines

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Elective surgeries are moving into a new stage of relaxed guidelines.
Elective procedures have been allowed to resume since April 27 given that every patient was tested for COVID-19.
Starting on Monday, May 11, overnight stays for up to 48 hours will now be allowed as well.
