Elective surgeries moving into new stage of relaxed guidelines

FILE – In this Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018 file photo, a surgeon directs a special camera to be able to view his patient’s cancer tumor on monitors while performing surgery at a hospital in Philadelphia. As the COVID-19 coronavirus spreads, many cancer surgeries are being delayed, stent procedures for clogged arteries have been pushed back and infertility specialists were asked to postpone helping patients get pregnant. In March 2020, doctors in virtually every field are scrambling to alter care. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Elective surgeries are moving into a new stage of relaxed guidelines.

Elective procedures have been allowed to resume since April 27 given that every patient was tested for COVID-19.

Starting on Monday, May 11, overnight stays for up to 48 hours will now be allowed as well.