Electric companies asking customers to conserve energy

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Even as temperatures go up, Oklahoma Gas and Electric is asking customers to conserve energy.

The company asks people to stay ready as freezing weather is expected to return tonight.

OG&E said while demand on the system is high, and natural gas supply is limited, there’s still a chance for planned service interruptions to return.

The energy provider asks customers to take steps like the ones on your screen to help reduce strain on the grid.

In Arkansas, Centerpoint Energy is asking its customers to conserve natural gas.

The natural gas supplier wants customers to keep their thermostat between 60 and 65 degrees.

Centerpoint said these measures should be taken due to the strain the last week has taken on its infrastructure and that it’s sorry for the inconvenience.