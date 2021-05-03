Electric companies prepare for potential severe weather

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – As we expect more severe weather to move in, electric companies are preparing for possible power outages.

Ashley Harris with Ozarks Electric said on these kind of days with severe weather treats, staff is on board 24/7 to respond to calls. She said thanks to technology, they are also able to respond to many outages remotely.

In the meantime, however, there are things you can do to stay safe.

“We certainly want everyone to be cognizant of any type of anything that might be around the power lines, around the homes, and if there’s something we can do to trim those trees or limbs we’re happy to do that,” Harris said.

KNWA/FOX24 also spoke with Carroll Electric. A representative said they are making sure they have the right supplies and have linemen on standby if there are outages. They are also reviewing other sources of electricity they can feed through if there are outages.

Both companies stress the importance of calling your local electric company if you have any damage rather than taking matters into your own hands.