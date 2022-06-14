NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — The Ozark Electric Cooperative is expecting prices to rise for customers sometime this summer. The company is blaming the possibility on significantly higher fuel costs.

According to Ashley Harris with Ozarks Electric Cooperative, natural gas prices were almost three times higher in April of 2022 than in April of 2021.

“Since we’re not a for-profit, member owned cooperative, we have to pass the increased energy cost on to our members,” said Harris.

While high prices may cause some to panic, Harris mentioned some helpful tips to help citizens stay afloat.

“Keep the thermostat on the warmest comfortable setting, have your air conditioner serviced to make sure it’s maintaining efficiency, change your filters frequently, close your shades and curtains throughout the day, and use LED lightbulbs for lighting,” said Harris.

If you utilize energy saving tips, there are more options available. Harris said leveled payments are an option. Those payments spread the cost throughout the year and help keep the costs consistent from month to month. Many electric providers also offer the chance to delay payments for those who can’t pay on the regular date.

However, if prices continue rising, Northwest Arkansas resident Cesar Torres is concerned his family will have to start cutting back.

“We’re starting to notice as summer gets hotter, our electric bill is going up,” said Torres. “That can impact your ability to go out and to go on vacation.”

There are some people who are struggling even more with paying their bills. The Cooperative Emergency Outreach is working to help people who may not be able to pay in emergency situations.

“We don’t entirely pay the whole bill necessarily, but we help them get back on their feet,” said Cooperative Emergency Outreach President, Joe Dushan. “We don’t want to become part of the budgeting solution, rather, help them gain self-sufficiency.”

If you need help paying your electric bill, you need to live in Washington County, present a photo-ID, and bring in the bill you need assistance with. The Cooperative is open Monday through Friday from 1 pm to 3pm.

The Cooperative Emergency Outreach also provides clothes and food for those who need it and even help pay other necessary payments, like rent. Dushan mentioned another good resource for those struggling to pay bills is the Economic Opportunity Agency. You can find out more about the assistance they offer by going to organization’s website.