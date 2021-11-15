Electric vehicle startup selects Northwest Arkansas for new headquarters

JUSTIN, Texas (KNWA/KFTA) — Today Canoo, a startup electric vehicle manufacturer, announced that it has selected Bentonville as its headquarters and will establish an industrialization facility there.

The facility will feature advanced industrialization and a low-volume production facility for small package delivery vehicles in the state, according to a press release from Canoo.

The release states that these and other investments will bring at least 545 high paying jobs to Benton and Washington counties.

“We are proud to partner with the State of Arkansas to develop American-made clean energy vehicles,” said Tony Aquila, Investor, Chairman and CEO of Canoo, Inc. “Our investment in these new facilities will accelerate the development of high demand delivery vehicles for customers around the world. We thank Governor Hutchinson and his team for their leadership and vision for the state’s role in the mobility revolution.”

The R&D center will be located in Fayetteville and will support advances in vehicle electronics and powertrain.

Canoo’s selection of Northwest Arkansas for its corporate headquarters, technology hub and development facilities is an excellent example of why our state has put so much effort and energy into computer science education and workforce training and development in recent years. As a leader in technology with a talent pool that prioritizes innovation, hard work, and entrepreneurship, Arkansas shares many of the values that Canoo embodies, making this partnership a natural fit. Governor Asa Hutchinson

Canoo is working with Arkansas and Oklahoma to advance America’s capacity to lead the EV revolution, enabling sustainable business and jobs.

Today’s announcements are part of transforming the U.S. Route 412 corridor from Oklahoma through Arkansas into a center of electric vehicle research, development and manufacturing power, according to Canoo.