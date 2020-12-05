Elementary school in Lowell temporarily locked down

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – On Friday, December 4, Lowell Police received a report of a stolen vehicle being chased by a witness.

The stolen vehicle pulled into the Lowell Elementary parking lot. 

The initial arriving officer made contact with the witness who stated the suspect ran from the stolen vehicle behind the school.

The officer recognized students outside at recess and immediately made contact with a teacher and advised her to get the students back inside the school and lock it down. 

Once the students/staff were safe back inside the school, several Lowell officers stayed at the school while additional officers pursued the suspect on foot, north from the school property. 

The suspect was apprehended after a short foot pursuit, about .75 miles north of the school property.  The school was searched before the school doors were released, in case there was another suspect.

Once any additional danger was ruled out, the school was allowed to release the students at their normal time. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers