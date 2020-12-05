Elementary school in Lowell temporarily locked down

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – On Friday, December 4, Lowell Police received a report of a stolen vehicle being chased by a witness.

The stolen vehicle pulled into the Lowell Elementary parking lot.

The initial arriving officer made contact with the witness who stated the suspect ran from the stolen vehicle behind the school.

The officer recognized students outside at recess and immediately made contact with a teacher and advised her to get the students back inside the school and lock it down.

Once the students/staff were safe back inside the school, several Lowell officers stayed at the school while additional officers pursued the suspect on foot, north from the school property.

The suspect was apprehended after a short foot pursuit, about .75 miles north of the school property. The school was searched before the school doors were released, in case there was another suspect.

Once any additional danger was ruled out, the school was allowed to release the students at their normal time.