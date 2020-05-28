Elementary students read to seniors virtually

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We want to bring you the good news happening around Northwest Arkansas and today elementary students have launched a new way for nursing home residents to feel more connected.

Students at the Arkansas Virtual Academy are giving residents at nursing homes in both Fayetteville and Little Rock something to look forward to each day.

It’s a Youtube channel called Arva Reads named for Arkansas Virtual Academy and it features students reading books aloud for the nursing home residents since visiting hours are halted.

“We’re just glad that we can share our love of reading anbd hopefully brighten some residents day with hearing some of these little personalities come to life,” said Jessica Stack, Elementary Principal, Arkansas Virtual Academy.

Stack said so far her students have made around 20 videos and she hopes to pick back up next school year.