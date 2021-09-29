Eligible groups for boosters

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Pharmacies in Northwest Arkansas have been distributing COVID-19 booster shots since Friday. Since it was approved, viewers have been reaching out to us to express their confusion towards who is eligible and who is not.

Program manager of states’ vaccine rollout, Colonel Robert Ator, says he understands Arkansan’s confusion regarding who is eligible and who is not because there were conflicting reports on qualified demographics from different government agencies.

Ator says today that eligible people include people 65 years and older, 18 and older, who have underlying medical conditions, work in high-risk settings, or live in high-risk environments.

The pharmacy director for Colliers Drug on Dickson Street says when it comes to those who work in high-risk settings, it is not limited to those in healthcare.

“Any front line worker that might be at high risk for exposure, daycare workers, teachers. We know there was confusion, but we are providing vaccines for those at risk because of their occupation,” says Breanna Neumann with Collier Drug.

Collier Drug says they’ll be taking booster walking ins Thursday and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

It will also be holding a vaccination drive-through with Centerton Fire Department from 8:00 a.m to 11:00 a.m.