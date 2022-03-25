FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After a thrilling victory over #1 Gonzaga, the Arkansas Razorbacks advanced to the Elite 8 of the NCAA basketball tournament for the second straight year.

As the Hogs keep dancing, the University of Arkansas announced that it will host a Watch Party at Bud Walton Arena for Saturday night’s matchup against coach Mike Krzyzewski and the Duke Blue Devils. The winner will advance to the Final Four in New Orleans next week as the representative of the West Region.

The game will be shown on the video board and TVs around the arena, and doors will open at 6:30 p.m. before the expected 7:49 p.m. tip-off. The event is free and open to the public.

Fans are encouraged to park in Lots 56, 56B, 60 or any lot west of Razorback Road. No shuttle service will be provided. All students and fans will need to enter Bud Walton Arena through either the south, west or east entrances.

Members of the HogWild Band and Spirit Squads will be on hand for a pre-game pep rally and timeout performances. There will also be contests for University of Arkansas students, commemorative posters for the first 500 fans in attendance, live trivia during halftime, a DJ to keep the energy high, and more.

Hog Heaven inside Bud Walton Arena will be open for fans and a limited number of concession stands will also be open. No outside food or drinks will be allowed. The Southeastern Conference’s Clear Bag Policy will be in place along with metal detectors entering the arena.

With a win Saturday, the Hogs would face the winner of the East Region in the National Semifinals, still to be determined. The four remaining teams in the East are North Carolina, UCLA, Purdue, and the #15 seeded St. Peter’s, who knocked off Kentucky in the first round for their first-ever tournament victory.