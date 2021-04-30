Elizabeth City curfew extended to midnight; protesters get permit, sit-in at sheriff’s office parking lot for 10th night of protests

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City extended its daily curfew from 8 p.m. to midnight in the wake of the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by law enforcement.

However, the city says protesters will now need to sign a permit to be able to assemble.

The curfew is now from midnight to 6 a.m. The city originally started the curfew on Monday for “safety.”

Elizabeth City officials emphasized in their announcement that police are now requiring people to fill out paperwork to apply for a permit.

The city says the permit must be submitted to the city manager “not less than 15 days no more than 90 days prior to the date on which the proposed public assembly is to take place.”

That indicates that any protest within the next two weeks would be considered illegal by law enforcement. However, the town said on its website there “will be a 15-day grace period for permits at this time.”

Multiple protesters have already been arrested this week, including more on Thursday night.

Streets are clear now. Again several arrests made. Reason you didn’t & won’t see more of that tonight is @elizcityPD came in fast and we didn’t have time to move our car from a lot and also record what happened. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/ybcGfFFbpK — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) April 30, 2021

Protests have been going on peacefully for more than a week after Brown was fatally shot by deputies executing a search warrant.

Local businesses have complained it was the curfew, not protesters, that was keeping away customers.

“I’ve got some young teenagers that work for me,” said Jim Nye, the owner of Hoppin’ Johnz on Colonial Avenue. “Their parents won’t let them come to work cause they’re fearful of their safety. And it’s just, safety has not been a problem.”

Protesters have been marching to demand the release of bodycam footage in the case. A judge ruled this week that footage cannot be released to the public for at least 30 days, though the family can view it within 10 days.

On Thursday, Sheriff Tommy Wooten released the names of the deputies involved in the raid on Brown. Four who he says didn’t fire their weapons have been reinstated and three remain on administrative leave.

Protests on day 10

10 On Your Side is covering day 10 of protests following the death of Brown.

Protest organizers Keith and Kirk Rivers have done a lot of walking the last week, all of it in memory of Brown, though a trip up the stairs Friday at City Hall was just as important.

“We’re here to pick up a permit,” Kirk Rivers said. “… The main goal here is to get justice for Andrew Brown.”

“We are going to abide by what they said, so we are going to put in for a permit because we want to keep the focus on the family,” Keith Rivers added.

A few minutes later, the brothers came out permit in-hand. They now can protest every night until May 15.

“When this thing first happened 10 days ago, there was no way I was going to tell protestors ‘You need a permit,’” said Elizabeth City Manager Montre Freeman.

Freeman says it was a good time to make sure the permit law was being enforced and now he is looking at the curfew.

“Ultimately I want to lift this thing completely,” Freeman added. “I think our citizens deserve it, I think our protestors deserve it and I think the Brown family deserves it.”

With their permit in-hand, protesters returned to Elizabeth City for a 10th day of demonstrations.

Officials have also blocked off the parking lot in front of the sheriff’s office with dumpsters. Protesters are now holding a sit-in outside and continue to demand the release of the body cam video, accountability for those involved and justice for Brown. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/obMAOgKFTw — Geena Arevalo (@GeenaA_WAVY) April 30, 2021

As of 6 p.m., officials had also blocked off the parking lot in front of the sheriff’s office with dumpsters.

Protesters at that time were holding a sit-in outside to continue to demand the release of the body cam video, accountability for those involved and justice for Brown.

By 7:15 p.m., more than 100 people were peacefully protesting in the parking lot around the sheriff’s office. Some could be seen with chairs and signs.

The mood Friday evening was more like that of a block party. People were grilling, playing catch, dancing and chatting with others. Protesters at the sit-in said they plan to keep coming back until they see results.

About 100+ people are peacefully protesting. More are walking up with chairs. pic.twitter.com/Q3cae1eHy7 — Geena Arevalo (@GeenaA_WAVY) April 30, 2021

This is a developing article and will be updated.