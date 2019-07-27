Elkins church holds back-to-school backpack giveaway

ELKINS, Ark. (KNWA) — For the seventh year in a row, the Elkins community is gifting hundreds of backpacks to kids returning to school.

Tim Beers, senior pastor of Round Mountain Community Church, says the event started years ago with a 60 backpack giveaway.

This year, the church gathered more than 700 backpacks to help kids get ready for their first day of classes.

The church also brought in stylists for free haircuts, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was present to fingerprint students. Police say they will be put into a national database to keep them safe.

“We’re here to simply be the voice, the hands, the feet, of Jesus to our community,” said Beers.

Beers said the church also received help from the Living Faith Church in Fayetteville, which provided backpacks and volunteers.