ELKINS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 2nd annual “Elkfest” will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 13 in Elkins.

According to a press release from the city, the event will take place at various locations in Elkins including the Elkins Community Center, Bunch Park, Elkins Public Library, and Elkins Senior Wellness and Activity Center. It is a joint effort between Elkins Community Network and the City of Elkins.

The event includes a car show, silent auction, vendor fair, preparedness fair, dog show, local food, cybersecurity seminar, demonstrations and performances, health fair, adoption event and other charity efforts.

“We wanted this event to not only be fun, but to raise both money and awareness for the many amazing things we have in our rural community,” said Jamie Smith, president of Elkins Community Network.

A complete list of locations, events, and charity opportunities is available at elkfest.elkinsar.org.