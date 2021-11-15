Elkins Holiday Expo happening on Saturday, Nov. 20

ELKINS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Elkins Holiday fundraising expo is returning this year and will take place on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The inaugural event in 2019 and featured a vendor fair, health fair, and multiple charity efforts.

This year, nearly 30 vendors will gather at the Elkins Community Center, including local businesses, nonprofit organizations, and food providers, according to a press release.

There will also be a health fair that will feature blood pressure and diabetes screenings, as well as COVID-19 and flu shots.

“We are excited for the opportunity to highlight some of the amazing small businesses in and

around Elkins while also helping to meet some of the current needs in our community.” said

Lynn Francis, ECN treasurer.

The expo helps Elkins Community Network raise proceeds for its programs, including a monthly newsletter, website, and multiple networking opportunities for the public.