WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Michael Munoz was released from jail on Aug. 21 at 5:53 pm after posting a $50,000 bond.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Elkins man was arrested by Fayetteville police last week for the rape of a 14-year-old minor.

Michael Munoz, 36, was arrested and booked on Aug. 18 for rape, engaging a child in sexually explicit conduct for use in visual or print medium, sexual indecency with a child and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

A preliminary police report says that in April this year, a minor disclosed to police that Munoz had sex with a minor in the back of his car in Goshen.

In June, Munoz was questioned and reportedly admitted to police that he participated in sexual activity with the victim near Goshen but claimed that nothing happened in Fayetteville.

A month later, the victim made a disclosure of abuse at the Children’s Safety Center. During the interview, the victim revealed that around March 2023, after Munoz had sex with her near Goshen, Munoz had sex with her at Motel 6 in Fayetteville.

The victim disclosed that after her mother left for work, Munoz picked her up and took her to the motel. Once there, Munoz reportedly provided her with marijuana. The victim said that she was too intoxicated to have given consent or resist Munoz.

The victim also disclosed that Munoz had sex with her on multiple occasions at her mother’s residence in Fayetteville. The victim says that he provided her with marijuana each time.

Munoz reportedly sent multiple videos of himself that were sexual in nature, including a video depicting Munoz and a woman having sex on a camping trip. The victim said that she had been at school when she received some of the videos.

Munoz told police that he had asked the victim to send a video of herself engaging in sexually explicit conduct. He also admitted that the two sent sexually explicit videos to each other, that he furnished the victim with marijuana, that they had sex on five to six separate occasions, and that he purchased a room at Motel 6 with the purpose of engaging in sex.

Munoz is being held on a $50,000 bond. He has a hearing in Washington County scheduled for Sept. 18.

Munoz was arrested earlier this year for sexual assault in the first degree and endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree for an incident involving the same victim.