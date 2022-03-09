ELKINS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Elkins man was arrested on March 4 for shooting his father in the chest.

According to a preliminary report, police responded to 21841 Raven Road in Elkins. They were told Jake Strode, 23, had shot his father in the chest.

The report says the father was life-flighted to Washington Regional Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

Police spoke with Strode’s mother. She told police Strode and his father got into an argument in the kitchen about Strode being rude to his mother.

The report says Strode and his father continued to argue in Strode’s bedroom. The mother said she was cleaning the kitchen when she heard a gunshot. She saw the father run out of Strode’s room saying Strode shot him and told her to get out of the house.

The mother said the father made his way to their neighbor’s house where they waited for police and paramedics.

Police then spoke with Strode. He said the argument was not physical, but felt like it would get physical. He said the father left the bedroom and came back in.

Strode told police he felt like his life was being threatened because his father told him he “was going to f*** him up”.

According to the report, Strode said he loaded a shell into his shotgun and shot his father and left the house.

The report says Strode is being charged with first-degree domestic battery for purposely causing serious physical injury to a family member by means of a deadly weapon.