Elkins man sentenced to over 33 years for sexual exploitation of minor

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Elkins man was sentenced to 33 years in federal prison for sexual exploitation of a minor.

Yesterday, Aaron Gatewood, 32, was sentenced to 405 months (33 years) in federal prison without the possibility of parole followed by lifetime supervised release on two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor by the production of child pornography.

According to court records, on or about September 24, 2019, Gatewood was arrested on state charges after an undercover operation in the Western District of Arkansas, Homeland Security Investigations Fayetteville, and the Northwest Arkansas Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce.

According to court records, Gatewood arranged to meet with the undercover officer in order to have sexual contact with a minor.

After he was arrested, law enforcement found child pornography on his cell phone that had been produced by Gatewood. A follow-up investigation determined that Gatewood video-recorded himself sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl on two different occasions.

Gatewood was indicted in January 2020 and entered a guilty plea in April 2020.