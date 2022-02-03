MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — New details have emerged after an Elkins man was shot in the groin and found in a Daylight Donuts parking lot.

On January 31, a Madison County Sheriff’s officer and two detectives were dispatched to Washington Regional Medical Center to get a statement from the victim. They arrived and identified the man as Ronald Gretz, 60. Gretz provided a statement before he was taken in for surgery.

Gretz explained that he was accidentally shot in the groin with a 20-gauge shotgun. The report details that he provided his address and told investigators that he was helping his neighbor “with a trespassing/prowler issue.” He added that they could not wait for Sheriff’s officers to arrive because “they have too much area to cover and they take too long to get there.”

Gretz was helping his neighbor look for tresspassers and was standing near a creek bed. The neighbor failed to recognize him and shot him in the groin from about 20 yards away. The neghbor and a friend then took Gretz to an area where EMS could pick him up.

The report noted that Captain Alberts with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting was an accident and “they would not have any criminal charges.” One of the investigators asked if Gretz’s clothing or cell phone should be secured as evidence, and the Captain stated that he “didn’t require any further assistance.”

The investigator reported that Gretz was rushed out of the emergency room and into surgery after the interview.