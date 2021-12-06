Elkins police buy kids Christmas gifts during ‘Shop with a Cop’

ELKINS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Elkins Police Department is getting local kids in the Christmas spirit.

The officers hosted a “Shop with a Cop” December 6 at Academy Sports to help 40 kids with things to check off their holiday wish lists.

Among the cops shopping with kids tonight was officer Wallace Spearmon Jr., best known as a University of Arkansas track and field NCAA champion.

“I think it’s really cool. I mean, I’m enjoying it so far. It’s a little nerve-wracking to be around police,” said Malia Morgan, who attended the event.

“I guess I’m the fastest cop in the world, so if you’re running I will catch you,” Spearmon Jr.

The Elkins Police Department also gave each family an additional $100 to spend at other local retailers.