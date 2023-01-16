ELKINS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new RV park in Elkins won’t happen after the planning commission denied the rezoning request Monday night.

Austin and Joy Anna Forsyth, a part of the Duggar family, own the property. The area is zoned for agriculture, and they were requesting to change it to an RV park to build a campground for RVs.

It was standing room only at Monday’s meeting as all the members of the public spoke in opposition to the park. The neighbors cited concerns about the location of the project, which was near a daycare, schools and in the middle of Elkins.

Madeline Haydon lives in Elkins and her kids attend Elkins schools. She said she was worried about the proximity of the park to children and other homes.

“I just feel like putting it in the middle of a small city, next to a big school, and then also a city that’s having water and drainage issues, traffic issues, and then adding possible spots for up to almost 190 RVs, that’s kind of worrisome for everybody, I think,” Haydon said.

Elkins School District Superintendent Jeremy Mangrum also spoke at Monday’s meeting against the proposal citing safety concerns about being near the schools.

“From a school district’s standpoint, we can’t support the location of this RV park,” Mangrum said. “I’m a camper. I have a camper. My camper sits at a campsite at an RV park. It’s in a rural area. It’s not close to town. It’s not close to schools.”

Austin Forsyth and his developer spoke at the meeting about their plans for the park. They said it would be a great experience for campers and the community of Elkins. The pair also said they understood the concerns of neighbors and would have considered background checks and fencing. However, the planning commission ultimately denied the rezoning request.