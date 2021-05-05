Elkins Schools receive cold immersion tubs from Kendrick Fincher Hydration for Life

ELKINS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Elkins School District received a new piece of equipment to help keep student athletes safe and hydrated during the hot summer months.

Today, Kendrick Fincher Hydration for Life donated two cold immersion tubs to the school district.

These will allow athletes to cool off during summer athletics when temperatures can be dangerous. Elkin’s athletic trainer, Jeffery White, says the tubs can be a big help and even save lives. “You want to cool immediately because the longer that their temperature is elevated the more damage that can be done,” White said. “So having a tool like these immersion tubs out here is really important to help prevent heat stroke or at least to properly care for one.”

The non-profit was created in memory of a Rogers Junior High student, who died from a heat stroke after a football practice.

It works to raise awareness of proper hydration and to prevent heat illness.