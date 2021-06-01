Ellie Kemper’s Veiled Prophet connection causing stir on Twitter

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 05: Ellie Kemper attend the 2019 Ad Council Dinner on December 05, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS– St. Louis native Ellie Kemper is trending on Twitter and it’s not because she has a new project. It is due to her connection to the Veiled Prophets and the group’s controversial past.

Over the weekend, fans reportedly came across a 2014 article from The Atlantic looking at the Veiled Prophets. The article says the group’s first parade “emphasized the existing power structure” of the city when it first debuted.

The group also names a Queen of Love and Beauty each year. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Kemper was crowned the Queen of Love and Beauty at the Veiled Prophet Ball in 1999.

Twitter users have been commenting on the connection. It has caused her name to trend.

The Post-Dispatch also wrote an article in 2019 titled: Veiled Prophet: Symbol of wealth, power, and to some, racism. It reported the ball was met with protests in the 1970s and in recent years as well. It also had to move from a city-owned auditorium over allegations of racism. The organization didn’t include any black men until 1979.

The City of St. Louis’ website has this information about The Veiled Prophet:

Created in 1878 by white male community leaders, the Mystic Order of the Veiled Prophet of the Enchanted Realm sought to recreate the Mardi Gras type of community-wide celebration. This gala came to include pageantry, costumes, and a parade with floats. It officially unveiled its first “Queen of Love and Beauty,” or the VP Queen, and the Veiled Prophet Ball in 1878. The VP Fair on the riverfront started in 1979, and became Fair St. Louis in 1995. The traditional VP celebration has represented for St. Louisans a perceived link between different components of the community in a holiday celebration, while also reinforcing the notion of a benevolent cultural elite. St. Louis City Website

The VP foundation, the charitable arm of the organization, says it works to make St. Louis a better place to live for all.

The balls continue to be held in December and organizers are already working on plans for the 138th parade this Fourth of July.