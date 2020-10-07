Elliott raises $1.4M in bid for US House seat in Arkansas

News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this file photo taken April 10, 2013, State Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, speaks at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Elliott is hoping to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. French Hill in the fall election. Hill a Republican congressman in central Arkansas launched his first campaign ad Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in which he touts the federal coronavirus relief the state has received. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A Democrat trying to unseat a Republican congressman in central Arkansas has outraised the incumbent for the second quarter in a row.

State Sen. Joyce Elliott’s campaign on Wednesday said she raised more than $1.4 million during the quarter that ended September 30.

Rep. French Hill’s campaign said he raised just over $1 million.

Elliott lost a bid for the same 2nd District seat a decade ago by 20 points, but she’s running a more competitive race and the campaign has attracted outside money on both sides.

Hill was elected in 2014 to the district, which includes Little Rock.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers