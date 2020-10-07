Elliott raises $1.4M in bid for US House seat in Arkansas

FILE – In this file photo taken April 10, 2013, State Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, speaks at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Elliott is hoping to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. French Hill in the fall election. Hill a Republican congressman in central Arkansas launched his first campaign ad Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in which he touts the federal coronavirus relief the state has received. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A Democrat trying to unseat a Republican congressman in central Arkansas has outraised the incumbent for the second quarter in a row.

State Sen. Joyce Elliott’s campaign on Wednesday said she raised more than $1.4 million during the quarter that ended September 30.

Rep. French Hill’s campaign said he raised just over $1 million.

Elliott lost a bid for the same 2nd District seat a decade ago by 20 points, but she’s running a more competitive race and the campaign has attracted outside money on both sides.

Hill was elected in 2014 to the district, which includes Little Rock.