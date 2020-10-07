Elliott raises $1.4M in bid for US House seat in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A Democrat trying to unseat a Republican congressman in central Arkansas has outraised the incumbent for the second quarter in a row.
State Sen. Joyce Elliott’s campaign on Wednesday said she raised more than $1.4 million during the quarter that ended September 30.
Rep. French Hill’s campaign said he raised just over $1 million.
Elliott lost a bid for the same 2nd District seat a decade ago by 20 points, but she’s running a more competitive race and the campaign has attracted outside money on both sides.
Hill was elected in 2014 to the district, which includes Little Rock.