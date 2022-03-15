FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After a two-year hiatus, the “Elvis Haircut Day Celebration & Bike Ride/Fun Run” is returning to Chaffee Crossing in Fort Smith, event organizers announced.

On March 26, participants are invited to run or ride dressed as the King of Rock n Roll, Elvis Presley. There will also be free museum access, light refreshments, and free “G.I. Buzz cuts” so those who want to can get one just like the King.

Registration for the fun run/ride is $20 for those 13 and over. 12 and under is free. Proceeds go toward repairs for the Chaffee Barbershop Museum.

Both adult and kid ride/run routes will be available. Paid registrants receive a free T-Shirt. Pre-Registration starts at 7:30 am. with the rides/runs starting in flights at 8:30 am. Flights will begin at the museum, located at 7313 Terry St.

You can register online now at eventbrite.com.