Email confirms Walmart has phased plan to bring corporate workers back to offices

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In an email, Walmart announced it has a phased approach for bringing corporate workers back to offices.

It’s been more than a year since most Walmart corporate workers went virtual because of the pandemic. Chief People Officer Donna Morris sent an update to employees listing building updates geared toward safety.

They’ve added sanitation stations with sanitizer, gloves and masks. Additionally, they’ve added touchless devices in shared spaces, fewer desks and extended outdoor spaces.

There’s no information on when these workers will start going back to offices.

