Emergency crews rescue man driving RV swept away in flood waters

Heavener and Hodgen firefighters rescued one man after his motor home was swept from Hontubby Road, according to Heavener Fire Chief Tim Davis.

The rescue happened before 11 a.m. Monday.

Several other first responder agencies also responded including Oklahoma Highway Patrol and LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office.

Davis said a Heavener firefighter was tied off, walked over and gave the man a life vest. The firefighter helped the man through the vehicle window and onto the fire truck.

The man identified himself publicly on Facebook as David Collier. Collier said on social media that when he rounded the corner it was too late to stop.

Davis said the water was waist deep.

