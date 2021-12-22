Emergency crews respond to FedEx truck hit by train in Poteau, Okla.

POTEAU, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Poteau police and Leflore County EMS were dispatched on a call of a collision between a FedEx truck and a train in Poteau on December 22.

According to a news release from the Poteau Police Department, the driver of the FedEx truck, a 24-year-old man, was headed west on Bird Avenue from South Railroad Street to Airport Road. As the truck was crossing the railroad tracks, it was struck by a Kansas City Southern train headed south.

The driver of the truck was airlifted to Saint Francis hospital in Tulsa with head and other injuries, according to the release.

The release says the crossing is marked by railroad cross bucks and a yield sign, but has no advanced warning systems like lights or arms.

According to a post on the Poteau Police Department’s Facebook page, the collision has Airport Road, Bird Lane, Grady Avenue, and Dewey Avenue closed.

Drivers should use North Witte Street to get to Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center or the east side of the train tracks.