Emergency management personnel meet in Rogers for annual conference

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Emergency management personnel from across Arkansas gathered in Rogers for an annual conference.

More than 200 people and 38 vendors showed up.

Training sessions and specialty discussions helped inform emergency managers about ways to save lives more effectively.

Association President-elect Bob King says last year’s meeting had a COVID-19 cancellation, so this is a welcome return.

“Emergency managers are open to answer questions that people might have. Pay attention to all the emergency materials that come out about disasters,” King said.

King says COVID-19 is the top of mind for emergency managers, but other disasters over the last couple years prove the need for proper training to save lives.

