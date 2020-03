ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) β€” The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management is warning Arkansans about potential scammers during the coronavirus health crisis.

The ADEM says there are people impersonating employees of the CDC and going door-to-door offering COVID-19 testing for money and personal information.

The state has confirmed that the CDC is not going door-to-door and advise residents to file a consumer complaint with the Arkansas Attorney General if this situation happens to you.