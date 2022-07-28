FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas Police Department, in coordination with the Pat Walker Health Center, Central EMS and Fayetteville Police and Fire departments, will conduct an emergency response exercise on the U of A campus starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, July 29.

According to a press release from the university, there will be multiple emergency vehicles in and around Pat Walker Health Center until approximately noon.

“The area immediately surrounding Pat Walker will be taped off for the safety of the exercise as well as the general public,” the release states. “This exercise will allow UAPD and other local emergency responders to train in a life-like active threat scenario.”

While multiple emergency vehicles will be on the premises, the campus community should not be alarmed, the release states, as their presence is a part of the training exercise and should not be confused with an actual emergency situation.