SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Emergency rooms in our area are preparing for inclement weather, and Northwest Medical Center in Springdale is one of them.

They are open 24/7 and have an emergency preparedness team that stays connected with their local city and county emergency preparedness group.

Shelly Cordum, chief nursing officer at Northwest Medical Center at Springdale, says, “We are all anchors in our community and we are here to meet your emergency needs.”

At the hospital, Cordum says they start looking at inclement weather plans three days before it happens.

“Looking at our schedules, making sure that we’re staffed up, we reach out to all of our staff that are on schedule is during that time frame to make sure that they are able to be here,” she said.

During extreme weather, Cordum sees an uptick in patients suffering from chest pain and stroke.

“They should really call 911, not risk it, not get in your car, but get those medically trained personnel to you as soon as possible,” she said.

She also sees traumatic brain injuries, advanced trauma from car accidents, and injuries from falling.

“Especially with our elderly patients. So falls with injuries. You know, we really want to make sure that people wear the right shoes and if they have to be out, that they’re extremely careful,” Cordum said.

Patients may experience longer wait times during inclement weather, as medical staff assess who needs the most help.

Cordum says, “We want to spend the time that’s needed with those true emergencies. But I think keeping closely connected with those waiting in the waiting room and communicating any wait times is important.”

To avoid making any unwanted trips to the hospital, Cordum has a few recommendations.

“Make sure that you keep extra supplies in your vehicle, such as water, and additional clothing. And if you have wet clothing, you definitely want to change that immediately and stay dry.”

She also gave some tips on how to stay healthy this winter.

Those include frequent handwashing, social distancing, and wearing lots of layers.

She also says, “If you’re not feeling good or you have a fever, make sure and treat that appropriately and don’t let it linger.”