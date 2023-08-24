Dozens of school districts in Indiana were sent a bomb threat overnight. (Getty Images)

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bentonville daycare employee has been referred for a misdemeanor battery charge, according to the Benton County prosecutor.

A report of abuse at early childhood education Mustard Seed Children’s Academy center sparked an investigation by law enforcement in June.

The Bentonville Police Department said at the time that the report of abuse at Mustard Seed was being looked into by its Criminal Investigation Division.

Now, prosecutors say that there is movement in the case.

“We have referred the file for prosecution for misdemeanor battery in Bentonville District Court,” said Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith.

A violation was cited for Mustard Seed after a DHS visit on June 16.

“The involved staff was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation,” the report said. “The involved staff was viewed several times on video grabbing the involved child by the arms and placing her on the floor hard. The involved child has bruises on her arms from the incident.”

It is now up to the Bentonville city attorney Camille Thompson to file formal charges against the employee. She has not yet responded to request for comment.

Mustard Seed Children’s Academy has not yet responded to request for comment. The legal representative for the mother of the abused child declined to comment.