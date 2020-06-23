Employee tests positive for COVID-19 at Helen Walton Children’s Enrichment Center, closed until July 6

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Helen R. Walton Children’s Enrichment Center will be closed until July 6 due to a team member testing positive for COVID-19.
You can read the entire release from the center below:
On Monday, June 22, 2020, a team member at the Helen R. Walton Children’s Enrichment Center tested positive for COVID-19, despite the strict prevention protocols the center had in place. After consulting with the Arkansas Department of Health and reviewing CDC guidelines, the HWCEC management team and board of directors have decided to close the campus until July 6 to minimize the possible spread of COVID-19.
While the center is closed, the center will undergo a comprehensive deep clean and sanitation of the entire center. Staff salary continuation will be implemented during this 14 day period and families will not pay tuition.
As always, the Helen R. Walton Children’s Enrichment Center is committed to the health and safety of the children, families and team members it serves, and will continue to emphasize and prioritize their well-being above all else. As we receive any additional or pertinent information related to this event, we will continue to release those details.Michelle Barnes, Executive Director