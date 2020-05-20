Employees who tested positive for COVID-19 continue going to work

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 continue going to work.

The state Department of Health explained what it referred to as crisis standards for some employees.

If an essential employee tests positive but is absolutely needed at work, they can still work if they are asymptomatic and wear PPE.

“That’s been utilized in a limited fashion in the department of correction and in some of nursing homes, but the preference is that if someone tests positive, that they isolate at home,” Dr. Nate Smith said.

This also applies to employees who were exposed to COVID-19 but have not yet tested positive.