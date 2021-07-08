Empty the Shelters event aims to help animals find forever homes

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bissell Pet Foundation is helping animals in one local shelter find forever homes.

The foundation is hosting its national Empty the Shelters adoption event until July 11 at Rogers Animal Services, 2935 West Oak Street.

Matthew Coltson with the shelter says the event is a good time for those looking for a new pet.

“You’re gonna get an animal that’s had at least a parvo distemper vaccination, and the animal is going to be spayed or neutered, and they go home with a microchip,” Colston said.

Now until Sunday, adoptions are just $5.

Colston says those looking to adopt can give the shelter a call or show up during the event.