EMS tour offered at Mercy in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Staff at Mercy are offering a sneak peek inside their multi-specialty hospital that will open Sept. 18.
There will be a 24-hour emergency department.
The 63,000-square-foot-building includes a two-story, multi-specialty clinic. The clinic features more than 60 exam rooms.
Mercy Campus Administrator Gary Harper said the hospital will better serve a growing community.
Harper said, “I think it opens up access to emergency care… for this growing part of Northwest Arkansas. It helps allow that quick access that people need and require when emergency comes about.”