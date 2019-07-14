Breaking News
Update: 3-year-old Sherwood boy found safe, police say

by: Heath Higgs

SHERWOOD, Ark. (KNWA) — Update: A 3-year-old boy reported missing in Sherwood on Sunday has been located and is safe, according to the Arkansas State Police.

The missing endangered alert has been canceled.

Original story — The Arkansas State Police have issued a missing endangered child advisory for a 3-year-old in Pulaski County.

Police say God Dickerson, 3, was last seen wearing a red graphic tank top, grey shorts, and no shoes.

He was allegedly taken from his home in Sherwood on Sunday at around 10 a.m. by Rodney Dickerson, who fled the area in a maroon Chevrolet Caprice, Arkansas license plate 320YJA.

If you see God or Rodney, or have any information, please call the Sherwood Police Department at (501) 835-1425.

